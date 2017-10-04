Avalanche's Tyson Jost: Makes Opening Day roster
Jost will begin the 2017-18 season with Colorado.
The 2016 first-round pick and former University of North Dakota star did enough to impress in his first professional training camp to earn an NHL roster spot. Jost is certainly talented, managing to score 35 points in 33 games as a college freshman last season, but it remains to be seen whether he's ready to make an impact at the NHL level while playing for a team that finished dead last in 2016-17. That said, it may be worth stashing Jost on your bench in deeper leagues in the event that his potential yields results.
