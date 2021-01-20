Jost had one hit over 14:59 of ice time in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Kings.
Jost is having a quiet start to the season, failing to land on the scoresheet through three games. He's one of three forwards without a point. The 22-year-old winger has one shot, three hits and two PIM while averaging 14:56 of ice time on the third line.
