Avalanche's Tyson Jost: Moves to top line
Jost will play on the Avalanche's top line when they face Los Angeles on Monday.
Jost has gone seven games without a point, but Colorado is hoping that moving him up the team's depth chart will help kickstart the struggling winger's game. Moving down the lineup will be team captain, Gabriel Landeskog. This line juggle comes on the heels of Colorado's fourth loss in as many games, with the team looking for anything to help it turn things around after posting a 2-6-2 record in the last 10 games.
