Avalanche's Tyson Jost: Not playing Saturday
Jost will miss Saturday's game against the Wild due to a head injury.
Jost, who was unable to finish Friday's game against the Ottawa, will likely be replaced by Gabriel Bourque, who was a healthy scratch against the Senators.
More News
-
Avalanche's Tyson Jost: Scores first goal of season•
-
Avalanche's Tyson Jost: Could be upgraded to second line•
-
Avalanche's Tyson Jost: Records first career playoff point•
-
Avalanche's Tyson Jost: Tallies two goals•
-
Avalanche's Tyson Jost: Lights lamp against Arizona•
-
Avalanche's Tyson Jost: Leads the way in victory•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.