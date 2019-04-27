Jost picked up an assist in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Sharks in Game 1.

Jost was held without a point in five games during the first round, but was able to contribute to the offense with the helper Gabriel Bourque's opening goal 2:10 into the game. Jost only has two assists in 12 career playoff appearances, so it's unlikely he'll factor into fantasy circles in the postseason.

