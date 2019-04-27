Avalanche's Tyson Jost: Notches assist
Jost picked up an assist in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Sharks in Game 1.
Jost was held without a point in five games during the first round, but was able to contribute to the offense with the helper Gabriel Bourque's opening goal 2:10 into the game. Jost only has two assists in 12 career playoff appearances, so it's unlikely he'll factor into fantasy circles in the postseason.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...