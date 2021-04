Jost recorded an assist and two PIM in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Blues.

Jost set up Brandon Saad for the Avalanche's fourth goal of the game at 11:17 of the second period. This stood as the game-winner. Jost remains the third-line center for now, although the newly acquired Carl Soderberg could also fill that role. Soderberg worked as a second-line winger Wednesday. Jost has 12 points 70 shots on net, 22 PIM and a plus-9 rating through 41 appearances.