Jost scored a goal on five shots in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Coyotes.

Jost finally deposited his first goal of the season in his 16th appearance. He hadn't registered a point since Jan. 26 against the Sharks when he had one assist. The 22-year-old has topped 20 points in each of the last three seasons, so his slow start to 2020-21 is concerning. With little else on his stat line (18 shots, 10 hits, eight PIM), fantasy managers can leave Jost off their rosters.