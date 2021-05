Jost scored a goal and added a pair of hits in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Sharks.

Jost broke a scoreless deadlock with his backhand tally at 15:39 of the second period. The 23-year-old has had an inconsistent season -- entering Wednesday, he was on a six-game drought after posting assists in five consecutive contests before that. He's up to 14 points, 82 shots on net, 42 hits and a plus-9 rating in 49 appearances.