Jost (lower body) will be out of the lineup for 2-to-3 weeks, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.

That's some bad luck for Jost, as he was getting his first shot on the Avs' top line when he got injured. Colorado will likely need to promote a player or two from AHL San Antonio after J.T. Compher (thumb) was ruled out indefinitely as well. In order to make space on the 23-man roster, the team will almost certainly designate Jost for injured reserve.