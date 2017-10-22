Jost (lower body) was placed by Colorado on the Injured Reserve on Sunday.

This move comes as no surprise as Jost will miss 2-to-3 weeks from his ailment, and it's unlikely the Colorado medical staff wants to rush the 19-year-old back. Look for Gabriel Landeskog or Nail Yakupov to take his spot next to Nathan Mackinnon during his absence.

