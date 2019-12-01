Play

Jost scored a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Jost's tally was the only Avalanche goal scored by a bottom-six forward in the blowout. He snapped a personal five-game dry spell with the tally. Jost is up to nine points and 47 shots on goal in 23 contests in 2019-20.

