Jost scored a goal in Friday's 3-2 win over the Kings.

Jost tallied at 2:56 of the second period to give the Avalanche a 2-1 lead, and they remained ahead for the rest of the game. The 23-year-old forward has five tallies, 10 assists, 83 shots on net, 42 hits and a plus-10 rating through 50 appearances. He filled in for Nathan MacKinnon (lower body) on the top line Friday, but Jost has mainly been a bottom-six option in 2020-21.