Jost scored a goal on four shots and added two blocks Monday in a 5-2 win over the Ducks.

Jost found a rebound in front and roofed it past Anaheim netminder Ryan Miller, giving the Avalanche a 2-1 lead just under four minutes into the second period. It was just the fourth goal of the year for Jost, who does have four points in the last six games. The 22-year-old was a first-round pick in 2016 but that pedigree has not yet translated into offensive success for the University of North Dakota product.