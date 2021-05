Jost scored a goal on two shots in Friday's 5-1 win over the Blues in Game 3.

Jost scored at 16:08 of the second period, briefly giving the Avalanche a 3-0 lead before Tyler Bozak got the Blues on the board nine seconds later. The 23-year-old Jost has two points, seven shots on net and four hits through three playoff games. He could emerge as a solid option for secondary scoring in the middle six.