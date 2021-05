Jost notched an assist and two hits in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Blues in Game 2.

Jost set up Brandon Saad's empty-net goal in the third period. In the second period, Jost caught Blues defenseman Robert Bortuzzo with a high elbow. There wasn't a penalty on the play, but that doesn't mean Jost is clear of any supplemental discipline. The 23-year-old forward could face a hearing with the Department of Player Safety prior to Friday's Game 3.