Jost's status against Anaheim on Friday is up in the air, as he is dealing with a left knee injury, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.

If Jost is unable to suit up Friday, he may also miss Saturday's contest due to the quick turn around to travel to Dallas. The center snagged his first goal of the season Wednesday while logging 13:54 of ice time. In the event the winger is sidelined versus the Ducks, Colin Wilson would seem to be the odds on favorite to take over his third-line role.