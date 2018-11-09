Avalanche's Tyson Jost: Ready to go
Jost (head) will reenter the lineup Friday against the Jets, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.
Jost has been activated from injured reserve. According to this latest report, Avalanche coach Jared Bednar will station him on the left wing opposite Marko Dano, with Vladislav Kamenev at the center spot. It's a third-line role best suited for checking specialists; the forward has only two points through his first 11 games, yet both his goal and assist took place on the man advantage.
