Jost (undisclosed) will return to the lineup for Saturday's game against the Rangers.

Jost has enjoyed a decent rookie campaign, notching three goals and eight points in 27 contests, but he's not a viable starting option in all but the deepest of season-long fantasy formats at this stage in his career. The 19-year-old pivot will probably slot into a bottom-six role Saturday, but he'll also likely see time on the man advantage against the Rangers.