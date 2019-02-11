Jost (undisclosed) was summoned from AHL Colorado on Monday.

After being injured in an AHL game, Jost appears to be back to full health and ready to insert himself back into the Avalanche lineup. He last played in an NHL game back on Jan. 16. No official announcement has been made regarding his status for Tuesday's home game versus Toronto, so consider Jost questionable until more news becomes available.

More News
Our Latest Stories