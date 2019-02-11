Avalanche's Tyson Jost: Recalled from AHL
Jost (undisclosed) was summoned from AHL Colorado on Monday.
After being injured in an AHL game, Jost appears to be back to full health and ready to insert himself back into the Avalanche lineup. He last played in an NHL game back on Jan. 16. No official announcement has been made regarding his status for Tuesday's home game versus Toronto, so consider Jost questionable until more news becomes available.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...