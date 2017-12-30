Avalanche's Tyson Jost: Receives team-low 9:04 of ice in win
Jost received just 9:04 of ice time during Friday's 4-3 overtime win against Toronto.
The rookie has now collected just a single helper while logging only 9:30 of ice time through his past five contests. Jost made a huge jump to the NHL in just two years, as he never played in the CHL and has just a single season of NCAA hockey on his resume. It's not surprising he's currently struggling to score (two goals and five points through 21 games) at the highest level, and AHL seasoning would likely be best for his long-term development. It'll be interesting to see what the Avs decide to do with the talented scorer if he can't soon reclaim a scoring role.
