Avalanche's Tyson Jost: Records first career playoff point
Jost notched a power-play assist Wednesday, but the Avalanche lost Game 4 to the Predators at home, 3-2.
Jost corraled his first career playoff point by setting up captain Gabriel Landeskog during a 5-on-3 man advantage. The Avs find themselves down 3-1 in the series, so it'll be up to capable scoring types like Jost to help the team reverse tide. Either way, the 2016 first-round (10th overall) draft pick showed enough during the regular season (22 points in a bottom-six role over 65 games) to put him on the map in redraft leagues.
