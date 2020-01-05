Avalanche's Tyson Jost: Records plus-1 rating
Jost posted a plus-1 rating and two PIM in a 5-2 victory against the Devils on Saturday.
While this was Jost's 21st game without a point since Halloween, he's still experiencing a decent season and signs point to a stronger second half. Jost has four assists and a plus-3 rating in the last seven games, so while he's not scoring, he's still contributing. Jost already has 13 points, which puts him slightly ahead of last season's pace when he posted 26 points. Jost has just five goals, but he's getting more shots on net per game this season. If his shooting percentage rebounds in the second half, he could go on a scoring spree.
