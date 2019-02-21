Jost scored a goal and two assists while posting a plus-3 rating in a 7-1 victory against the Jets on Wednesday.

His first assist came in the second period, but then Jost picked up another goal and an assist with the game already in hand during the third period. Regardless, Jost will take the points. He came into the night with just two goals, five points and a minus-6 rating in his 25 previous games. Overall, he has eight goals and 19 points in 48 games this season, which now puts him well ahead of his points per game average from 2017-18.