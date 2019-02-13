Jost recorded only one shot against the Maple Leafs on Tuesday, despite having logged 3:08 of ice time with the man advantage.

Jost was back in the lineup following a stint in the minors as well as an undisclosed injury. The 20-year-old needs seven more points to match his total from his rookie campaign and avoid a sophomore slump. The center's hold on a roster spot has been tenuous at best, so there is still a chance he could play some more games in the minors this season.