Avalanche's Tyson Jost: Registers just one shot
Jost recorded only one shot against the Maple Leafs on Tuesday, despite having logged 3:08 of ice time with the man advantage.
Jost was back in the lineup following a stint in the minors as well as an undisclosed injury. The 20-year-old needs seven more points to match his total from his rookie campaign and avoid a sophomore slump. The center's hold on a roster spot has been tenuous at best, so there is still a chance he could play some more games in the minors this season.
