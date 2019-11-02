Jost posted three shots on net and two hits in a 2-1 loss against the Stars on Friday.

Other than his hat trick on Oct. 19, Jost hasn't produced much offense. At least Friday, he hammered some pucks on net. Since his hat trick, Jost has averaged 2.2 shots per game. Owners would like to see Jost shoot more, but actually, that average is higher than it was before the hat trick. Jost has four goals and five points with six PIM in 13 games this season.