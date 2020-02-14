Avalanche's Tyson Jost: Remains off scoresheet
Jost registered zero points and two PIM in a 3-2 loss to the Capitals on Thursday.
The 21-year-old has gone cold with only one assist in the last seven games. He also has no goals and three assists in the past 16 contests. Jost last scored on Nov. 30, which was his fifth goal of the season. At the time, he was well on his way to a career high in the category, but now he's in serious danger of failing to record his third straight 10-goal campaign. Jost has five goals and 16 points with a plus-13 rating and 85 shots in 53 games this season.
