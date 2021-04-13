Jost could be replaced as the third-line center by the recently acquired Carl Soderberg (not injury related), Adrian Dater of Colorado Hockey Now reports.

The Avalanche acquired Soderberg from Chicago at the trade deadline Monday, and he was not available to play later that day against the Coyotes. The 35-year-old center but could be ready to roll Wednesday in St. Louis. Dater speculates that Colorado is looking for a skosh more offense from its third-line center, where Jost has 11 points in 40 games and a 4.3 shooting percentage. Soderberg has 15 points in 34 games and a 17.1 shooting percentage. Head coach Jared Bednar did not elaborate on Soderberg's role when asked Monday, per Dater.