Avalanche's Tyson Jost: Ruled out against Predators
Jost (head) will not suit up for Wednesday's matchup with Nashville, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.
Jost will miss his fourth straight contest due to his head injury. Prior to getting hurt, the center was bogged down in a five-game pointless streak, as well as a seven-game goal drought. Even with his slow start to the season, the Alberta native still has a chance of topping his 2017-18 career highs (12 goals and 10 helpers) if he can get healthy.
