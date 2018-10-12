Jost scored on the power play Thursday against the Sabres in a 6-1 win.

Jost was in the slot and tipped home a point shot from Tyson Barrie. The second-year center is expected to improve on his rookie season and hopefully take some pressure off the Avs' vaunted top line. The combination of Jost and Alex Kerfoot, who also scored his first of the season, looks like it could stick. Keep an eye on Jost to see if there's a potential breakout season.