Jost (lower body) was back at practice Tuesday.

While he remains on IR, we've been hearing nothing positive reports on Jost, who's missed the past six games with his lower-body ailment. The Avalanche won't suit up until Friday's home game against the Senators, and it may be too hasty to assume the high-flying rookie won't play in that one.

