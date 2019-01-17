Avalanche's Tyson Jost: Sent down to AHL
Jost was reassigned to AHL Colorado on Thursday.
Both Jost and Ryan Graves were sent down to the Eagles on Thursday, with both players expected to dress Friday versus Bakersfield. The Avalanche don't play until Saturday, at which time one of or both Jost and Graves could be back up with the parent club.
