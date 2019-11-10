Avalanche's Tyson Jost: Serves up pair of assists
Jost recorded two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets.
Jost had the secondary assist on Samuel Girard's first-period tally on the man advantage. The center then had the primary helper as Cale Makar put the Avalanche ahead late in the second. After a run of seven straight scoreless outings, Jost has three assists in his last two games. For the year, the 21-year-old is up to eight points, 35 shots on goal and eight PIM in 17 appearances.
