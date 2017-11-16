Avalanche's Tyson Jost: Set for minors
Jost (lower body) is slated to be reassigned to AHL San Antonio, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.
The University of North Dakota product has missed each of the last eight games, so his stint in the minors will essentially serve as a conditioning assignment. Colorado will be hoping that Jost is able to simultaneously get back into game shape and recapture his confidence with San Antonio with a view to recall him to the NHL after a week. When Jost is back with the Avs, he'll be a player worth keeping an eye on when putting together fantasy lineups.
