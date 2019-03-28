Avalanche's Tyson Jost: Sets new career high in points
Jost dished an assist in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Golden Knights.
The helper gave Jost 23 points (10 goals, 13 assists) in 65 games, one more point than he had through as many appearances last season. Jost also has 108 shots on goal, but with only 44 hits and 31 blocked shots, he isn't likely to move the needle in most fantasy formats.
