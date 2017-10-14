Avalanche's Tyson Jost: Sitting out again with injury
Jost (knee) is listed as an injured scratch for Saturday's road game in Dallas, NHL.com reports.
It's shaping up to the be the second straight absence for Colorado's 10th overall pick from the 2016 NHL Entry Draft. Jost put up 104 points (42 goals, 62 assists) in just 48 games with BCHL Penticton in 2015-16, and he was named to the 2017 NCHC All-Rookie and All-Tournament team with the University of North Dakota. Be patient with the phenom as he works his way back into game shape.
