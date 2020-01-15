Avalanche's Tyson Jost: Still in scoring slump
Jost posted zero points and no shots on net with two PIM in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Stars on Tuesday.
The 21-year-old doesn't have any points and a minus-1 rating in his last six games. He doesn't have a shot in three of those six contests as well. Jost is still having a pretty solid season, but in order to keep pace with his numbers from 2018-19, he'll have to break out of this scoring slump soon. He has five goals and 13 points with a plus-9 rating in 43 games this season.
