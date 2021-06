Jost scored a power-play goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Golden Knights in Game 2.

Jost restored a one-goal lead for the Avalanche with his tally at 17:08 of the first period. The center has stepped up in the playoffs with four points, 11 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through six games. He's filling in as the second-line center with Nazem Kadri suspended.