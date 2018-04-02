Avalanche's Tyson Jost: Tallies two goals
Jost scored two goals, including one on the power play, in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Ducks on Sunday.
That's three goals in his last two games for Jost, but that only gives him 12 goals in 62 contests. On top of that, he only has 10 assists. The 20-year-old was the 10th-overall pick in 2016, so at one point he was thought to be a player with potential. He's still young and hasn't played a full NHL season yet, but right now the fantasy potential is limited here.
