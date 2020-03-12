Avalanche's Tyson Jost: Tallies with man advantage
Jost scored a power-play goal on two shots, dished two hits and added two PIM in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Rangers.
Jost now has 23 points, five on the power play, through 67 appearances this year. The 21-year-old forward has added 58 hits, 115 shots and a plus-11 rating.
