Avalanche's Tyson Jost: Tickles twine Monday
Jost scored his ninth goal of the season in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Panthers on Monday.
Jost has done well in recent games, recording three goals and two assists in his last five outings. He had five shots on goal and two hits in Monday's contest. Jost is at 20 points in 51 games this season, giving him a good chance to exceed his career-high 22 from last year, but there are more productive options than this third-liner for fantasy purposes.
