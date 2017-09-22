Jost (groin) will play in a preseason game or two this weekend, Mike Chambers of the Denver Post reports.

Jost missed some time due to a groin issue he suffered earlier in September, but the Avalanche's 10th overall selection in 2016 appears healthy enough to give it a go in some upcoming preseason action. He netted his first career goal late in the 2016-17 campaign and figures to crack the team's Opening Night roster for the first time this season.