Avalanche's Tyson Jost: Unavailable against Canucks
Jost (upper body) won't suit up for Saturday's matchup against the Canucks, Marc Moser of Altitude Sports 950 reports.
Jost will miss his first game of the season. The 2016 first-round pick spends most of his time in the bottom six, and he's developed a solid offensive tough with eight points through 19 contests. Jost will aim to shake this issue by Tuesday's game against the Flames, and Jayson Megna figures to slot in on the fourth line for the time being.
