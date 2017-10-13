Avalanche's Tyson Jost: Unavailable Friday
Jost (knee) won't play Friday against the Ducks, Adrian Dater of BSNDenver.com reports.
The 2016 first-round pick has enjoyed a solid start to the 2017-18 campaign, as he's already notched two points and seven shots on goal through four games, but it appears as though he may be sidelined for multiple contests with his knee injury, as the Avalanche will be heading to Dallas for a Saturday night matchup with the Stars after Friday's contest. With Jost unavailable Friday, Matthew Nieto will slot into the lineup against the Ducks.
