Avalanche's Tyson Jost: Unavailable Thursday
Jost (undisclosed) will not be in the lineup against the Sharks on Thursday, Rick Sadowski of NHL.com reports.
With J.T. Compher (upper body) coming off injured reserve, you have to imagine Jost will find himself tagged for IR sooner rather than later. The team has not released a lot of details regarding the nature of the 19-year-old's ailment. If he is out long term, it would be the second lengthy absence of the year for the Alberta native, as he was sidelined for 14 games due to a lower-body malady earlier in the season.
More News
-
Avalanche's Tyson Jost: Dealing with undisclosed ailment•
-
Avalanche's Tyson Jost: Collects two points Saturday•
-
Avalanche's Tyson Jost: Receives team-low 9:04 of ice in win•
-
Avalanche's Tyson Jost: Recalled from AHL•
-
Avalanche's Tyson Jost: Set for minors•
-
Avalanche's Tyson Jost: Seen at practice•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...