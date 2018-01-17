Jost (undisclosed) will not be in the lineup against the Sharks on Thursday, Rick Sadowski of NHL.com reports.

With J.T. Compher (upper body) coming off injured reserve, you have to imagine Jost will find himself tagged for IR sooner rather than later. The team has not released a lot of details regarding the nature of the 19-year-old's ailment. If he is out long term, it would be the second lengthy absence of the year for the Alberta native, as he was sidelined for 14 games due to a lower-body malady earlier in the season.