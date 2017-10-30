Avalanche's Tyson Jost: Will begin skating this week
Jost's (lower body) recovery has been progressing well and he'll return to skating this week, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.
Jost has been sidelined since Oct. 20 with his injury, but it appears his rehab is still on schedule with the initial 2-to-3 week diagnosis. Prior to the ailment Jost had posted two points in six games in his second career NHL stint, and Colorado will certainly welcome back his crafty goal scoring ability to keep pace in a tough Central Division.
