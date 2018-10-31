Avalanche's Tyson Jost: Won't travel with team
Jost (head) won't travel with the Avalanche on their two-game road trip, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.
Jost has yet to be cleared for contact since suffering a head injury Friday against Minnesota, so at this point there's no telling when he might be ready to return to the lineup. The 20-year-old pivot will likely be reevaluated ahead of next Wednesday's matchup with the Predators.
