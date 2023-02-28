Nichushkin notched an assist in Monday's 3-0 win over the Golden Knights.

Nichushkin has a five-game point streak consisting of two goals and four helpers. He assisted on Nathan MacKinnon's empty-netter Monday. Nichushkin is up to 25 points, 87 shots on net, 31 hits and a plus-10 rating through 30 appearances this season. With the Avalanche on a roll and the 27-year-old in a top-line role, he's back to being a solid option in fantasy.