Nichushkin notched two assists in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Kraken.

Nichushkin helped out on a Samuel Girard game-tying goal in the second period and a Nathan MacKinnon empty-netter in the third. The 30-year-old Nichushkin is up to three goals and three helpers over eight games in December. For the season, the winger has 18 points, 63 shots on net, 23 hits and a plus-4 rating across 25 appearances as a steady part of the Avalanche's top six.