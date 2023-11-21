Nichushkin tallied a goal and an assist in Monday's 4-3 loss to Nashville.

Nichushkin set up Andrew Cogliano for a short-handed tally that opened the scoring in the first period before adding a goal on a power play in the second. The 28-year-old Nichushkin has scored in five of his last six games while recording three consecutive two-point performances. He's off to a great start alongside Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen on Colorado's top line, logging seven goals and 15 points through his first 17 games.