Nichushkin registered two assists, one while shorthanded, and added two hits in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Kraken.

Nichushkin set up Evan Rodrigues' tally in the second period with a pass across the top of the crease. In the third, Nichushkin dropped off a pass for Bowen Byram to fire home on a 3-on-1 rush while shorthanded. With multiple points in four of five games this year (five goals, five assists), Nichushkin has been one of the NHL's top forwards. He's earned five points on the power play and another two shorthanded while adding 15 shots on net, seven hits and a plus-2 rating.